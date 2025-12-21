US-Venezuela Tensions Flare Over Oil Tanker Seizure

The United States has intercepted an oil tanker in international waters off the coast of Venezuela, U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem confirmed. This move follows President Donald Trump's announcement of a blockade on sanctioned oil tankers trading with Venezuela. The aim, Noem stated, is to disrupt the illicit funding of narcoterrorism in the region.

White House spokeswoman Anna Kelly identified the tanker as a falsely flagged vessel, part of the Venezuelan shadow fleet laundering oil to support the Maduro regime. Meanwhile, the Venezuelan government has condemned the interception as an act of international piracy, intending to report it to the UN and other global bodies.

British risk management firm Vanguard reported the vessel as Panama-flagged and operated under a false name, carrying crude oil bound for China. The incident is part of a broader escalation by the Trump administration against Venezuela, impacting global oil supply dynamics and heightening political tensions.