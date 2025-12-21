Left Menu

US-Venezuela Tensions Flare Over Oil Tanker Seizure

The U.S. intercepted an oil tanker near Venezuela, furthering tensions in the region. The tanker, part of Venezuela's shadow fleet, was carrying sanctioned oil. Venezuela called it piracy, while the U.S. insists it's combating narcoterrorism. The situation may affect global oil markets and diplomatic relations.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States has intercepted an oil tanker in international waters off the coast of Venezuela, U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem confirmed. This move follows President Donald Trump's announcement of a blockade on sanctioned oil tankers trading with Venezuela. The aim, Noem stated, is to disrupt the illicit funding of narcoterrorism in the region.

White House spokeswoman Anna Kelly identified the tanker as a falsely flagged vessel, part of the Venezuelan shadow fleet laundering oil to support the Maduro regime. Meanwhile, the Venezuelan government has condemned the interception as an act of international piracy, intending to report it to the UN and other global bodies.

British risk management firm Vanguard reported the vessel as Panama-flagged and operated under a false name, carrying crude oil bound for China. The incident is part of a broader escalation by the Trump administration against Venezuela, impacting global oil supply dynamics and heightening political tensions.

