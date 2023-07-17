Google Doodle spotlights Asma Hamza, an icon in Sudanese Music

In a remarkable tribute, today's Google Doodle pays homage to Asma Hamza, an accomplished Sudanese composer and oud player. On this day in 1997, Asma emerged as one of the winners of the prestigious Laylat AlQadr AlKubra music competition in Sudan. This significant victory served as a pivotal moment in her career, propelling her into the limelight of a traditionally male-dominated field.

Born in 1932, Asma Hamza's passion for music blossomed during her formative years as she aspired to become a singer. However, due to the limitations of her vocal cords, she ingeniously transitioned from singing to whistling melodies. Recognizing her remarkable talent, her father, enthralled by her harmonious whistling, procured an oud—an ancient stringed instrument resembling a lute but with a thinner neck and no frets—allowing Asma to embark on her musical journey.

Driven by her unwavering determination, Asma Hamza taught herself to play intricate compositions on the oud, relying solely on her exceptional auditory memory and innate musical aptitude. While her father ardently supported her musical pursuits from the outset, she encountered societal resistance as it was deemed socially unacceptable for women to engage in music creation during that era. Asma clandestinely composed her first piece, reflecting the arduous path she had to traverse.

As she matured, Asma Hamza's talent flourished, leading her to compose melodies for numerous gifted Arab artists. Her extraordinary compositions and unmatched skills on the oud established her as one of the pioneering female composers in Sudan. In addition, she tirelessly honed her oud-playing abilities, ultimately becoming one of the first formally trained women oud players in 1946.

Asma Hamza's indomitable spirit and remarkable contributions to the realm of music have not only left an indelible mark on Sudanese musical heritage but have also shattered gender barriers, paving the way for women in the industry. Her unwavering dedication to her craft and her pursuit of a more equitable world for women is a testament to her enduring legacy.

Today, we celebrate Asma Hamza's musical prowess and her invaluable efforts in championing gender equality through the captivating medium of music. Her tale serves as an inspiration for aspiring musicians and a reminder of the transformative power of perseverance and passion.

