Eunice Newton Foote: Google Doodle honors the pioneer behind greenhouse effect

Happy Birthday, Eunice Newton Foote!

Today, Google's slideshow Doodle pays tribute to Eunice Newton Foote, the American scientist and women's rights activist, on her 204th birthday. Foote, known for her groundbreaking discovery of the greenhouse effect and its impact on Earth's climate, is honored in the interactive Doodle that takes viewers on a journey through her scientific breakthroughs.

Eunice Newton Foote was born on this day in 1819 in Connecticut. She received her education at the Troy Female Seminary, a progressive institution that encouraged its students to attend science lectures and actively participate in chemistry laboratories. Foote developed a lifelong passion for science while also dedicating her time to advocating for women's rights. In 1848, she attended the historic Woman's Rights Convention in Seneca Falls, where she became the fifth signatory of the Declaration of Sentiments—a groundbreaking document demanding equal social and legal status for women.

During Foote's era, women faced significant barriers in the scientific community. However, this did not discourage Foote from pursuing her scientific interests. Conducting experiments on her own, she placed mercury thermometers in glass cylinders and observed the effects of sunlight. Her groundbreaking discovery came when she found that the cylinder containing carbon dioxide experienced the most significant heating effect from the sun. Foote's groundbreaking work made her the first scientist to establish a link between rising carbon dioxide levels and the warming of Earth's atmosphere, thus discovering the greenhouse effect.

Following the publication of her findings, Foote went on to publish her second study on atmospheric static electricity in the journal Proceedings of the American Association for the Advancement of Science. These two studies marked the first instances of physics studies being published by a woman in the United States. In 1856, a male scientist presented Foote's work at the annual meeting of the American Association for the Advancement of Science, leading to further experiments that unveiled the phenomenon now known as the greenhouse effect. This effect occurs when gases like carbon dioxide trap heat from the sun, gradually raising the temperature of Earth's atmosphere.

Today, scientists around the world continue to build upon the foundation laid by Eunice Newton Foote, advancing climate science and deepening our understanding of the impact of greenhouse gases on the environment.

On this special day, we celebrate the 204th birthday of Eunice Newton Foote, a trailblazing scientist and advocate for women's rights.

