Stories from the UN Archive: Human rights must come 'in hearts of people'

UN News | Updated: 10-12-2023 05:38 IST | Created: 10-12-2023 05:38 IST
Stories from the UN Archive: Human rights must come ‘in hearts of people’
The American diplomat, activist and former First Lady of the United States, who is widely regarded as the driving force behind the establishment of the global principles of human rights and freedoms, is being remembered on Human Rights Day which is marked annually on 10 December. Eleanor Roosevelt played a key role as a member of the US delegation to the United Nations in the two-year-long process that led to the adoption in 1948 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. She famously said that the "real change which must give to people throughout the world their human rights must come about in the hearts of people". As the 75th anniversary of the Declaration is celebrated, _UN News_ looks back on her contribution to global rights and freedoms. Listen here to Ms. Roosevelt reading the Declaration, part of our series showcasing epic moments across UN history, cultivated from the UN Audiovisual Library's 49,400 hours of video and 18,000 hours of audio recordings. For a front-row seat to the past, catch up on our series here, and watch UN Video's _Stories from the UN Archive_ playlist here. Join us every #ThrowbackThursday for a dive into history.

