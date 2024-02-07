NGMA interacts with authors L. Somi Roy & Dr Thangjam Hindustani Devi of book- Feathers, Fools and Farts

The Education and Research Department of the Museum has been striving with excellence in making its modules in an interactive manner alongwith an interdisciplinary approach over the years. In continuation of this journey, the National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA) in association with Penguin & Imasi Foundation has curated an interaction with authors L. Somi Roy & Dr Thangjam Hindustani Devi of the book titled, Feathers, Fools and Farts at its Library. With this endeavour, another milestone in this journey of presenting libraries the institutions as powerhouses for creative discourses in an informal manner.

The book is an interesting account of the Manipuri folktales retold in a creative manner. The illustrations of the book form a major element and represent the deep-rooted visual culture of Manipur. Alongwith the author, a special reading of an excerpt from the book was beautifully read by Smt. Meenakashi Lekhi, Minister of State for Culture and External Affairs. She emphasised on the importance of libraries and while recollecting her memories of the yesteryears she mentioned that how books, a library and a cup of coffee would make her day complete. Her vision for the libraries as an institution of utmost importance will also prove beneficial for NGMA in future.

The libraries of the contemporary times have evolved from silent seating areas to engaging and interactive spaces filled with informal learning methodologies and exchanges through reading sessions, art sessions and much much more. The education department truly believes in the transformative power of the informal learning spaces and this reading session marks the beginning of our series of educational programs at NGMA Library under the mentorship of Director- General, Shri Sanjeev Kishore Gautam.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Gautam said that he believe in the importance of books and the inculcation of reading habits across all age groups which forms the core of mental well-being of people and specially children who are enormously engaged in mechanical gadgets these days. He mentioned that NGMA would be conducting regular series of book readings with students from schools, colleges and universities in the library to foster libraries as powerhouses of conversations.

The importance of today's storytelling session becomes more necessary as an exemplary effort has been made by L. Somi Roy and Hindustani Devi to inculcate Manipuri folktales into the mainstream with such beautiful illustrations of indigenous art form of Subika painting of the Meitei community.

(With Inputs from PIB)