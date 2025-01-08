Culture Fund of Zimbabwe and EU Boost Arts with $62,589 in Grants, Encourage 2025 Applications

The Culture Fund of Zimbabwe Trust, in partnership with the European Union (EU) Delegation to Zimbabwe, has awarded grants totaling USD $62,589 to eight innovative projects across the country’s arts and culture sector. The grants, ranging between USD $4,000 and USD $10,000, are part of the ongoing CreativeACTIONs2 initiative, which aims to empower creatives in Zimbabwe’s ten provinces.

Empowering Diverse Creativity

The newly funded projects highlight a broad spectrum of creativity and social impact:

Inclusive Literature: Developing an anthology of poems by visually impaired Zimbabwean artists and publishing in Braille to enhance literacy and accessibility.

Developing an anthology of poems by visually impaired Zimbabwean artists and publishing in Braille to enhance literacy and accessibility. Climate and Conservation: Producing a documentary that examines the intersection of human-wildlife conflict, human settlement, and climate change.

Producing a documentary that examines the intersection of human-wildlife conflict, human settlement, and climate change. Disability Empowerment in Music: Offering music training and recording opportunities to people with disabilities (PwDs).

These initiatives align with the Culture Fund’s mission to foster a vibrant creative economy by supporting youth, women, and PwDs at all stages of their careers, from emerging talents to established artists.

Expanding Opportunities and International Collaboration

Since the launch of CreativeACTIONs2 in 2023, 82 projects have received funding totaling USD $1,202,859. The program not only addresses critical capacity gaps but also promotes innovation, advocacy, and the mobility of artists, enabling cultural goods and services to reach broader audiences and access new markets. Additionally, the initiative fosters cultural exchanges between Zimbabwean creatives and artists from other African countries and EU member states.

Applications Open for 2025 Funding Cycle

Looking ahead, the Culture Fund and the EU Delegation have announced the opening of the next funding cycle for smaller grants under CreativeACTIONs2. Zimbabwean artists, cultural organizations, and individuals are encouraged to apply by February 28, 2025.

Applicants can download application forms from the Culture Fund’s official website. This funding opportunity seeks to amplify Zimbabwe’s cultural landscape, encouraging creatives to unleash their potential and make a lasting impact.

Transforming Zimbabwe’s Creative Sector

With continued support from the EU and other partners, the Culture Fund is paving the way for a sustainable and inclusive arts and culture sector in Zimbabwe. As the country’s creative economy thrives, these initiatives underscore the importance of innovation, accessibility, and collaboration in shaping Zimbabwe’s cultural fabric for future generations.

For more information on the CreativeACTIONs2 initiative and application details, visit the Culture Fund website.