Two killed as balloon gas cylinder explodes in Mysuru

Two people were killed in a balloon gas cylinder explosion here on Thursday, police said.

According to police, the accident happened near the entrance of the Karnataka Exhibition Authority in the city.

Two persons were killed on the spot after gas cylinder used to fill balloons exploded.

Four others were seriously injured.

According to police, a large number of people had arrived for the exhibition due to Christmas vacation.

