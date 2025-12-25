Punjab Congress will fight for restoration of MGNREGA: Warring

Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring on Thursday said his party will take the fight for the restoration of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) to every home of the state.

Warring also challenged the AAP government in the state to come out with complete details of the workdays it provided during the last four years of its tenure under the MGNREGA.

On December 21, the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) Bill, recently passed by Parliament, was given assent by President Droupadi Murmu. The new law replaces the MGNREGA and has a provision for 125 days of wage employment for rural workers. Warring said the AAP has ''failed miserably'' as it has not been able to meet even 50 per cent target of providing jobs under MGNREGA.

''If the AAP has started believing that it can hide behind the BJP's dictatorship of scrapping the MGNREGA, it is badly mistaken. We will expose the AAP as much as we will expose the BJP,'' he said in a statement.

''The intentions of both the parties remain the same to deny the rural landless people opportunity of employment,'' alleged the Ludhiana MP.

He said that his party would demand the AAP's report card on MGNREGA in the Vidhan Sabha special session as also on the roads and streets across the state.

''AAP appears to be preparing to project itself as a party better than the BJP, but we will expose it on the floor of the House and outside and prove that they are two sides of the same coin,'' he said.

The Punjab Congress president alleged that the AAP government's record on MGNREGA, like all other welfare schemes, has been ''abysmally dismal and disappointing''. The Punjab government has convened a one-day special session of the state assembly on December 30 to discuss amendments under the VB-G RAM G Act.

The AAP government had accused the BJP-led Centre of finishing the MGNREGA scheme.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)