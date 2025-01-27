Bharat Parv 2025: Showcasing India’s Cultural and Culinary Richness at Red Fort

The Ministry of Tourism is hosting Bharat Parv 2025 from January 26 to 31 at the Lawns and Gyan Path in front of Red Fort, New Delhi, as part of the Republic Day celebrations. Since its inception in 2016, the event has become a vibrant platform to celebrate India’s cultural diversity, heritage, cuisine, and tourism potential. This year’s theme, ‘Dekho Apna Desh,’ encourages citizens to explore and appreciate India’s rich cultural and natural treasures.

Event Highlights

The six-day extravaganza offers a blend of cultural, culinary, and creative showcases, aiming to deepen public engagement and foster a sense of pride in India’s heritage.

Major Components of Bharat Parv 2025:

Cultural Performances: Choreographed shows by the North Zonal Cultural Centre under the Ministry of Culture. Regional performances by Delhi-based associations such as the Kannada and Gujarat Associations. Special acts by popular artists representing diverse Indian traditions. Live performances by the Armed Forces bands, including Army, Navy, Air Force, and paramilitary groups.

Culinary Exhibits: 59 Food Stalls: Featuring cuisines from across India, including stalls by state governments, Institute of Hotel Management (IHM) branches, and NASVI (National Association of Street Vendors of India). Food demonstrations through live studio kitchens.

Crafts Bazaar: 70 Handicraft & Handloom Stalls: Hosted by organizations like KVIC (Khadi and Village Industries Commission), TRIFED (Tribal Cooperative Marketing Development Federation of India), and Tihar Jail, along with displays by central ministries and state departments.

Tourism and Ministry Pavilions: 34 State Tourism Pavilions showcasing emerging and popular tourist destinations. 24 Central Ministry Stalls highlighting initiatives and innovations in sectors such as railways, education, AYUSH, and environment.

Republic Day Tableaux Display: Showcasing the grandeur and creativity of the Republic Day parade.

Interactive Zones: Activities such as quizzes, nukkad nataks, painting competitions, and DIY craft sessions for children and youth. Experiential zones organized by the Tourism Yuva Club and other educational groups.



Participating Organizations:

The event features contributions from a wide range of stakeholders, including:

State and UT Departments of Tourism and Culture.

Central Ministries and Organizations: Notable participants include the Ministry of Defence, Ministry of Railways, Ministry of Culture, Ministry of MSME, Department of Post, and Ministry of Jal Shakti.

Prominent NGOs and Institutions: Aga Khan Trust, National Book Trust, IHM Pusa, and Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga.



‘Dekho Apna Desh’ Citizen Engagement Initiative

This year, citizens can actively participate in the ‘Dekho Apna Desh: People’s Choice Voting’ initiative. This program encourages individuals to vote for their favorite destinations, fostering nationwide participation and pride in India’s tourism. Citizens can cast their votes by scanning the QR code or visiting the official link: Dekho Apna Desh Voting.

Timings and Free Entry

The event is open from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM on January 26 and from 12:00 PM to 9:00 PM from January 27 to 31. Entry to the event is free, inviting all citizens to partake in the celebrations.

Bharat Parv 2025 promises a memorable journey into India’s heritage, culture, and traditions, aligning with the Republic Day spirit of unity and pride.