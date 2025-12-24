Waymo Enhances Emergency Protocols After San Francisco Power Outage

Alphabet subsidiary Waymo has announced plans to enhance its emergency response strategies and strengthen collaborations with first responders. This development follows recent incidents in which Waymo robotaxis experienced disruptions during a power outage in San Francisco. The company aims to navigate intersections with greater decisiveness through upcoming software updates.

The power failure, triggered by a fire at a PG&E substation, impacted approximately one-third of San Francisco, leaving about 130,000 residents without electricity and temporarily shuttering some businesses. In response, Waymo suspended its services on Saturday evening to ensure safety and reconsider its operational protocols.

California regulatory authorities are currently examining these robotaxi stalling events to determine their cause and explore preventive measures. Waymo's proactive approach in updating its systems is seen as a critical step in mitigating similar incidents in future urban environments.