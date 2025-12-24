Left Menu

Waymo Enhances Emergency Protocols After San Francisco Power Outage

Waymo, a unit of Alphabet, is enhancing its emergency response protocols and improving its engagement with first responders. This comes after numerous Waymo robotaxis stalled in San Francisco due to a power outage caused by a fire at a PG&E substation, affecting many residents and businesses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 24-12-2025 07:11 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 07:11 IST
Alphabet subsidiary Waymo has announced plans to enhance its emergency response strategies and strengthen collaborations with first responders. This development follows recent incidents in which Waymo robotaxis experienced disruptions during a power outage in San Francisco. The company aims to navigate intersections with greater decisiveness through upcoming software updates.

The power failure, triggered by a fire at a PG&E substation, impacted approximately one-third of San Francisco, leaving about 130,000 residents without electricity and temporarily shuttering some businesses. In response, Waymo suspended its services on Saturday evening to ensure safety and reconsider its operational protocols.

California regulatory authorities are currently examining these robotaxi stalling events to determine their cause and explore preventive measures. Waymo's proactive approach in updating its systems is seen as a critical step in mitigating similar incidents in future urban environments.

