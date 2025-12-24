Left Menu

New South Wales Tightens Gun and Anti-Terror Laws Following Bondi Beach Shooting

Amidst heightened security concerns after a deadly shooting at Bondi Beach, New South Wales has enacted strict gun control and anti-terrorism laws. The legislation, supported by major political parties but opposed by some rural interests, aims to curb gun ownership and restrict protest activities promoting violence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-12-2025 06:59 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 06:59 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

New South Wales, Australia's most populous state, has introduced comprehensive gun control and anti-terror regulations following the traumatic mass shooting at Bondi Beach. The state parliament approved the Terrorism and Other Legislation Amendment Bill, which introduces stricter rules on firearm ownership and bans the display of terrorist symbols.

Premier Chris Minns acknowledged resistance to the stringent measures but emphasized public safety. The December 14 attack at a Jewish Hannukah event, resulting in 15 deaths, has marked a turning point for New South Wales, with Minns asserting the incident has irreversibly altered the region.

The legislation, backed by the Labor and Liberal parties, faces opposition from rural sectors. It limits individual gun licenses while allowing exceptions for farmers, mandates gun club membership, and empowers police to limit protests post-terror events. Activist groups plan to legally challenge the new laws, terming them suppressive.

