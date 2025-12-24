Heroic Trooper's Final Act: Tragedy at Delaware DMV

Tragedy struck a Delaware DMV office near Wilmington when a state trooper was fatally shot while on duty. The incident unfolded on Tuesday when a 44-year-old gunman entered the facility and targeted the officer, who bravely shielded a nearby employee before succumbing to his injuries.

Authorities revealed during a news conference that the trooper, who was working overtime at the reception desk, was gunned down in an act described by Delaware Governor Matt Meyer as 'pure evil.' The assailant was subsequently neutralized by a police officer on the scene, averting a potentially greater tragedy.

Colonel William D. Crotty commended the fallen trooper for his heroism, noting his selfless actions saved lives. Meanwhile, the state DMV responded by closing offices statewide, while a woman and a second trooper recovered from minor, non-gunshot injuries.