IGNCA Marks Ganesh Chaturthi with ‘Vighneshwara Kutumb’ Sculpture Exhibition

The Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA) ushered in the festive spirit of Ganesh Chaturthi by inaugurating a special cultural showcase featuring rare art collections dedicated to Lord Ganesh. The highlight of the celebration was the opening of an exhibition titled “Vighneshwara Kutumb: Ganesh and His Family”, which presents an exquisite array of Ganesh sculptures from the Lance Dane Collection, dating from the 12th to the 20th century.

The exhibition also includes a parallel display of paintings by acclaimed artist K. Viswanathan, whose works explore the spiritual and cultural symbolism of Ganesh in vibrant forms. The exhibitions will remain open to the public at the Darshanam Gallery, IGNCA, until September 5.

A Tribute to Ganesh’s Timeless Legacy

The sculptures from the Lance Dane collection portray Ganesh in his varied aspects — as the son of Shiva and Parvati and the brother of Kartikeya. These depictions highlight Ganesh not only as the remover of obstacles but also as a guide in wisdom, knowledge, and culture.

The title “Vighneshwara Kutumb” reflects this familial and cultural significance, showcasing Ganesh as an integral figure within the divine household.

Dignitaries at the Inauguration

The inauguration was attended by distinguished figures from IGNCA:

Shri Ram Bahadur Rai , President of IGNCA and Padma Bhushan awardee .

Dr. Sachchidanand Joshi , Member Secretary of IGNCA.

Prof. Achal Pandya , Head of the Conservation and Cultural Archives Division.

Prof. Richa Kamboj, Head of the Kaladarsana Division.

In his address, Shri Ram Bahadur Rai emphasized that the true essence of such exhibitions lies in reaching the widest possible audience, especially the younger generation, to help them appreciate India’s deep-rooted cultural and artistic traditions.

“Ganesh is an integral part of our lives — not only a divine figure but also a guide on the path of knowledge and culture,” he said.

Showcasing Cultural Treasures

Prof. Achal Pandya highlighted IGNCA’s ongoing efforts to make its collections accessible to the public, reflecting a growing commitment to sharing India’s heritage beyond institutional walls.

“It has been deeply satisfying to present sculptures from the Lance Dane Collection, which is a treasure for art lovers and scholars alike. We are also expanding our scope by bringing other collections into public view, creating more opportunities for people to connect with the cultural heritage of the country,” he remarked.

The exhibitions were jointly organized by the Conservation Division and the Kaladarsana Division of IGNCA, signifying the Centre’s integrated approach to preserving, studying, and presenting Indian art.

Remembering Lance Dane

Lance Dane (1935–2002), a noted British art historian and collector, devoted much of his life to documenting and preserving Indian art, particularly representations of Ganesh. His collection stands as a remarkable archive that spans centuries, regions, and artistic traditions. The IGNCA’s decision to feature his collection demonstrates not only the richness of Indian devotional art but also the global appreciation it commands.

Audience and Cultural Impact

The opening event drew an enthusiastic response from art connoisseurs, cultural scholars, students, and members of the public. Many visitors described the exhibition as a spiritually uplifting experience, offering new insights into the enduring presence of Ganesh in Indian culture and art.

A Celebration of Culture and Faith

Through this initiative, IGNCA reaffirmed its role as a custodian of India’s cultural heritage and spiritual traditions, celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi not only as a festival but as an opportunity to connect art, history, and faith.

As the exhibitions continue through early September, they are expected to attract students, researchers, and devotees alike, offering an inspiring journey into the artistic legacy of Ganesh and his divine family.