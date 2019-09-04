Lata Mangeshkar urges Maha govt to save Aarey trees

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar on Wednesday opposed the proposed felling of over 2,600 trees in the Aarey suburban area to make way for a Metro car shed and urged the government to save the city's green belt. She said invading the natural habitat, which houses a vareity of trees and plants, would be a "tragedy".

The Tree Authority of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) recently gave its nod to cut over 2,600 trees for a Metro car shed in the Aarey Colony adjoining suburban Goregaon, which is known as the major green lung of the city. Mangeshkar took to Twitter to oppose the move.

"To cut down 2700 trees and invade the natural habitat for so many species would be a tragedy. I firmly oppose this move and I earnestly request the government to look into this matter and save the forest. #SaveAareyForest," she tweeted. Several Bollywood celebrities earlier voiced their concern over the decision.

On Sunday, as part of the protest, a human chain was formed by people at the Aarey forest area. Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor had joined the protest, calling the BMC's decision as "ridiculous".

Other Bollywood celebrities, including Dia Mirza, Raveena Tandon, Randeep Hooda, Esha Gupta, Kapil Sharma among others, also voiced their concern over the civic body's decision..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)