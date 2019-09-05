Woman folk singer from Bihar felicitated by NCZCC

A woman folk singer from Bihar was among those felicitated on Thursday by the Prayagaraj-based North Central Zone Cultural Centre, at a function organized on the Teachers Day. According to an NCZCC release, East Champaran-based Bhojpuri folk singer Neetu Kumari Nutan was among the recipients of the "Lokvid Samman" an award given to those who have made valuable contributions in promoting folk art and culture.

Expressing delight over having received the award, Nutan (44) who is based in Patna and hails from East Champaran district, told PTI over phone "it has been a long struggle for me to send the message across that Bhojpuri singing was not all about ribaldry and bawdiness". "I have seen myself not just as a singer, but a crusader against stereotyping of Bhojpuri which has rich repository which includes soulful renditions of the legendary Bhikhari Thakur", Nutan who is also a member of the Sangeet Natak Akademi, said.

Although my efforts have been recognized far and wide, which include the Mahendra Misir prize conferred on me at Dubai last month and the Mauritius Samman - awarded by the countrys President himself and the Muscat Bhojpur Award earlier, getting any type of recognition in ones own country is special, Nutan who holds a doctorate in music, said. "I now feel more energized to carry forward my drive to promote quality Bhojpuri music and helpless recognized talents in getting their due", Nutan who had shown an aptitude for singing since her childhood and had pursued her passion despite marrying early, said.

In addition to Nutan, the other recipient of the prize from Bihar included folk dancer Vishwajeet Singh from Purnea, the release said. Altogether 15 folk artists from states falling under the NCZCCs jurisdiction which include besides Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Haryana and Uttarakhand were felicitated at the Lokvid Samman ceremony held at the eastern UP town, the release added..

