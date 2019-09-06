Tele academy complex is under construction: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday said a tele academy complex is under construction and it would boost the television-based entertainment industry. Addressing a function to give away tele academy awards here, Banerjee said serials are more popular than news and current affairs programmes in television.

"A tele academy complex is coming up. It will support the entertainment industry. People are watching TV serials more than news and current affairs programmes these days. I myself watch certain serials till midnight after returning home," the CM said. Awards were handed over by the chief minister in various categories.

Singers Jeet Gannguly and Abhijit Bhattacharya belted out popular Bengali and Hindi numbers..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)