Cop attacks girl's uncle after marriage cancelled over dowry demand

PTI Muzaffarnagar
Updated: 09-09-2019 11:34 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A police constable has opened fire at a girl's relative in Budhana town here after his marriage was canceled over dowry demand, an official said on Monday. Shahrukh, posted as constable in Moradabad, shot at girl's uncle Nafees on Sunday, a police official said.

The bullet hit the man in thigh and he was shifted to a hospital, police said. An attempt to murder case was registered against Shahrukh and three others, the official said. Shahrukh, resident of Budhana, was supposed to get married on August 23, but the wedding was cancelled over dowry demand of cash and a car, police said.

COUNTRY : India
