International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Officials says ancient gilded coffin arrived in Egypt

PTI Cairo
Updated: 28-09-2019 20:48 IST
Officials says ancient gilded coffin arrived in Egypt

Cairo, Sep 28 (AP) Egyptian airport officials say a gilded coffin that was featured at New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art has arrived in Cairo. They say the Coffin of Nedjemankh, which investigators in New York determined to be a looted antiquity, arrived Saturday.

The officials spoke of condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to brief media. The Metropolitan Museum of Art bought the piece from a Paris art dealer in 2017 for about USD 4 million and made it the centerpiece of an exhibition. It was removed last February.

The Met has apologized to Egypt. Prosecutors say they've found evidence of hundreds more antiquities thefts. (AP) IND

IND

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : Egypt
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019