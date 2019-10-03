Harry and Kate set to visit Pakistan

British royal couple Prince William and Kate Middleton are expected to visit Pakistan in mid-October, according to a media report. Ahead of the planned visit, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge met prominent members of the Pakistani diaspora in the UK at the Aga Khan Centre at a reception hosted for them by the Aga Khan, Geo News reported on Wednesday.

The royal couple visited the centre and met community leaders and businessmen ahead of their official visit to Pakistan, which will take place between October 14 and 18, the report said. Pakistan's High Commissioner to the UK Nafees Zakaria and the Aga Khan welcomed the royal couple.

The Aga Khan, 82, told the guests he was hosting the royal couple to showcase the contribution Pakistanis are making to the cultural diversity of Britain. William said he looked forward to visiting Pakistan.

Zakari said the visit by the royal couple will boost relations between the two countries and will project the real soft image of Pakistan before the world.

