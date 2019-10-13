The Sky Is Pink ending: Song and tribute to real Aisha is winning hearts

The Sky Is Pink left the audience glued to their seats till the very end, not only because it was that good but also because of the amazing song and tribute to Aisha and the Chaudhury family at the ending. The song played during the credit scenes of The Sky Is Pink is originally by a band called Memba which consists of two members, Will Curry and Ishaan Chaudhary (yeah, Aisha's brother Griffe.)

The song was reuploaded by Memba on their YouTube page after The Sky Is Pink was released and it has already been watched over 22,000 times. The song is also available on Spotify, JioSaavn and other major music streaming platforms.

Actor Farhan Akhtar also gave a shoutout to the band Memba and the song in his Instagram story.

The film directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Shonali Bose is based on the life of Aisha Chaudhary, who became a motivational speaker after being diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis at the age of 13. The film had its world premiere at the Toronto International film festival and was released in India on October 11.

The Sky is Pink marks the Bollywood comeback of Priyanka Chopra after a hiatus of almost three years. It is co-produced by Priyanka, Ronnie Screwvala and Siddharth Roy Kapur.