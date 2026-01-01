Bulgaria Joins Euro Zone: Why Some EU Nations Hesitate

Bulgaria proudly entered the euro zone on Thursday, marking a significant economic milestone despite considerable domestic opposition from half of its voters. This expansion leaves only a few European Union nations yet to adopt the common currency.

Countries such as Hungary, Poland, and Romania, among others, exhibit a mix of high public support and political resistance toward euro adoption. Economic issues, electoral politics, and euroscepticism are key factors in their reluctance.

While some nations experience growing public support, political leaders often cite nationalistic fervor and economic autonomy as reasons to hold onto their individual currencies, complicating further euro zone enlargement.

(With inputs from agencies.)