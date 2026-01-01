Left Menu

Bulgaria Joins Euro Zone: Why Some EU Nations Hesitate

Bulgaria joined the euro zone, becoming its 21st member, despite resistance from half its electorate. Countries like Hungary, Poland, Romania, Czech Republic, Sweden, and Denmark still resist adoption due to reasons ranging from nationalistic sentiments to economic considerations, with public and political attitudes varying widely.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-01-2026 11:32 IST | Created: 01-01-2026 11:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Bulgaria proudly entered the euro zone on Thursday, marking a significant economic milestone despite considerable domestic opposition from half of its voters. This expansion leaves only a few European Union nations yet to adopt the common currency.

Countries such as Hungary, Poland, and Romania, among others, exhibit a mix of high public support and political resistance toward euro adoption. Economic issues, electoral politics, and euroscepticism are key factors in their reluctance.

While some nations experience growing public support, political leaders often cite nationalistic fervor and economic autonomy as reasons to hold onto their individual currencies, complicating further euro zone enlargement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

