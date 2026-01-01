Owaisi Condemns Chinese Mediation Claims
AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi criticized China's claims of mediating between India and Pakistan, labeling it an affront to India's pride and sovereignty. He urged the Indian government to officially reject these assertions, emphasizing the need for direct resolution between India and Pakistan without third-party intervention.
AIMIM president and Lok Sabha MP Asaduddin Owaisi has criticized recent claims by China's foreign minister regarding mediation in India-Pakistan relations. He called these claims an affront to India's sovereignty and urged the Indian government to reject such assertions firmly.
Highlighting the issue, Owaisi referenced instances of other international mediation, such as the US President's intervention, and stressed that India's dignity should not be compromised for normal diplomatic ties with China. He questioned if the current Indian administration had agreed to such terms during diplomatic visits to China.
The Hyderabad MP insisted that India's longstanding policy of dealing with Pakistan without third-party involvement should remain unchanged. This statement follows China's assertion that it has mediated 'hot issues,' including the tensions between India and Pakistan, a claim India has categorically dismissed.
