Extremely adorable: PM Modi on video of Gul Panag with son Nihal

Describing a video of actor Gul Panag and her son Nihal as "extremely adorable", Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said he was sure the toddler would find an "amazing mentor and guide" in his mother. Panag on Wednesday shared a video of one-year-old Nihal recognizing the prime minister's photo on the cover of a magazine.

"Extremely adorable! Do convey my blessings to young Nihal. Wishing him the very best, in whatever he seeks to do. I am also sure he will find an amazing mentor and guide in you, @GulPanag" the prime minister tweeted in response. In the short clip, Panag is seen with Nihal holding a copy of a magazine with the prime minister on the cover. She asks her son who the person is, and the boy replies "Modi". The mother corrects him and says, "Modiji".

"So Nihal now promptly identifies @narendramodi in magazines and newspapers. Gleefully pointing him out me - often first thing in the morning. I managed to make him do it 'for the camera'," the actor posted on Twitter. The "Dor" actor tried her hand in politics when she contested and lost the 2014 Lok Sabha polls from Chandigarh as an Aam Aadmi Party candidate.

She got married to pilot Rishi Attari in March 2011.

