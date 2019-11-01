WBBSE asks secondary schools to declare November 4 as holiday

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) on Friday asked its affiliate secondary schools to declare November 4 as an 'additional holiday' on account of the Chhat festival. The state had earlier declared November 4 as an 'additional holiday' in government offices.

WBBSE President Kalyanmoy Ganguly issued a notification to this effect asking authorities of all recognized secondary schools to remain closed on that date. "In compliance with the order.... dated October 17...

this is notified that due to 'Chhat Puja' 2019, all government, government-sponsored and non-government aided recognized secondary schools will remain closed on November 4, Monday, as 'Additional Holiday," a WBBSE order said. Head Master of Jadavpur Vidyapith Parimal Bhattacharya told PTI that on the day of 'Chhat' on Saturday, the school will remain open, but staff and students celebrating the festival will be granted holiday.

"On Monday (November 4) the school will be closed and there will be no classes," he said.

