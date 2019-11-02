Rajinikanth thanks Centre for IFFI's jubilee honour

Superstar Rajinikanth on Saturday thanked the Central government for announcing that he will be honoured with the 50th International Film Festival of India's special Icon of Golden Jubilee Award. "I thank the government of India for this prestigious honour bestowed upon me on the golden jubilee of the International film festival of India," the top star said in his twitter handle.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar announced earlier in the day that IFFI would honour the top star with the jubilee award. The festival would be held in Goa from November 20 to 28 with close to 250 films from various countries to be screened at the premier movie extravaganza.

The minister also announced celebrated French actor Isabelle Huppert as the recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award. In its golden jubilee year, the festival would screen 50 films by 50 female filmmakers to acknowledge the contribution of women in cinema, Javadekar said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)