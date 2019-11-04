Five films selected for NFDC's 'Work-In-Progress' lab

Film Bazaar, organised by the National Film Development Coporation (NFDC), announced on Monday that five films, including four from first-time directors, will be a part of its prestigious ‘Work-In-Progress’ lab. The films that will feature in the lab are “Pedro" By Natesh Hegde, “Shankar’s Fairies” by Irfana Majumdar, “Switzerland” by Ajitpal Singh, “Uljhan” by Ashish Pant and “Laila Aur Satt Geet” by Pushpendra Singh of “Lajwanti” fame.

The 'Work-in-Progress' lab is open only for fiction features aiming for a theatrical release and every year since its inception in 2008, a maximum of five films are selected. The director and editor of the selected films screen their rough cuts to the panel of mentors and receive an in-depth one-on-one feedback.

The international editor assigned to the film guides the director and editor of the selected film through two sessions of the editing lab, which takes place at Film Bazaar itself, according to a release by the NFDC. This year’s international mentors are Philippa Campbell, the producer of Jane Campion’s TV series “Top of the Lake”, Huffington Post film critic Derek Malcolm, Marco Muller, the former festival director of Venice Film Festival, film editor Jacques Comets and producer Olivia Stewart, whose credits include "The Long Day Close" and "Velvet

Goldmine". The ‘Work-In-Progress’ lab has been behind prestige projects such as “Eeb Allay Ooo!” (2018), “Aise Hee” (2018), “Nimtoh” (2018), “Soni” (2017), “Moothon” (2017), “Bombay Rose” (2016) and “Lipstick Under My Burkha” (2015) among others.

The Film Bazaar will take place from November 20 to 24, at the Marriott Resort, Goa, India.

