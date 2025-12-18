Left Menu

Insecurity Surge in Nigeria’s Plateau State: A Call for Action

A deadly attack by armed militias at a mining site in Nigeria's Plateau state has resulted in 12 fatalities and three abductions. The incident highlights the persistent ethnic and religious violence in the region, raising concerns over security and the effectiveness of government peace efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-12-2025 00:35 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 00:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a tragic development, at least 12 individuals were killed and three others abducted during an attack on a mining site in Atoso village, located in Nigeria's turbulent Plateau state. The assault, confirmed by local leader Dalyop Solomon Mwantiri, was executed by assailants identified as armed Fulani militias. As a result, five people remain hospitalized with injuries.

Police spokesperson Alfred Alabo has affirmed that investigations are ongoing. The attack underscores the persistent insecurity in Nigeria's Middle Belt, a region plagued by ethnic and religious tensions that frequently ignite violent clashes between farmers and herders. Despite governmental assurances for peace, such incidents continue unabated.

Last night's incident follows closely on the heels of an attack that saw four children killed in a nearby locale, highlighting a dire situation that is worsening with time. The Berom Youth Moulders-Association has urged the government to enhance security measures, enforce a grazing ban, and take swift action to rescue the abducted victims.

