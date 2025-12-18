Left Menu

Oscars Shift to Streaming: YouTube Takes the Spotlight

In a groundbreaking move, the Academy Awards will transition from ABC to YouTube for streaming starting in 2029. This will end ABC's long-standing role as the Oscar broadcaster and mark the awards as the first of major ceremonies to stream exclusively online, reaching a global audience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 18-12-2025 00:33 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 00:33 IST
Oscars Shift to Streaming: YouTube Takes the Spotlight
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

In an unprecedented change for the Academy Awards, one of television's most prestigious events, the Oscars will leave ABC and begin streaming on YouTube starting in 2029, according to an announcement by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences this Wednesday.

ABC will continue broadcasting the iconic ceremony until 2028, culminating in the 100th Oscars. From 2029, however, YouTube will take over global streaming rights, including features like red-carpet coverage and nominations announcements, elevating it as the primary platform for Oscar-related events.

This transition marks YouTube's new role as the exclusive streaming home for the Oscars, making it the first among major award shows to abandon traditional broadcast television. The financial details of this groundbreaking partnership remain undisclosed, but the implications for future viewership and audience reach are significant.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

 Global
2
Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

 Global
3
FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

 United States
4
UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Many AI systems depend on hidden human labor, not true automation

AI could change the fight against obesity by predicting risk years earlier

Sustainability push accelerates digital overhaul of cold chain systems

FinTech partnerships and AI-driven security reshape retail banking worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025