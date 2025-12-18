Oscars Shift to Streaming: YouTube Takes the Spotlight

In an unprecedented change for the Academy Awards, one of television's most prestigious events, the Oscars will leave ABC and begin streaming on YouTube starting in 2029, according to an announcement by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences this Wednesday.

ABC will continue broadcasting the iconic ceremony until 2028, culminating in the 100th Oscars. From 2029, however, YouTube will take over global streaming rights, including features like red-carpet coverage and nominations announcements, elevating it as the primary platform for Oscar-related events.

This transition marks YouTube's new role as the exclusive streaming home for the Oscars, making it the first among major award shows to abandon traditional broadcast television. The financial details of this groundbreaking partnership remain undisclosed, but the implications for future viewership and audience reach are significant.

(With inputs from agencies.)