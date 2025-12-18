Left Menu

Protester Scales Telecom Tower Over Shop Allotment Dispute

A man ascended a telecom tower in protest over his exclusion from a shop allotment process at the Jagti Kashmiri Pandit township. He was calmed by police and assured by the deputy commissioner that his case would be reviewed, as the allotment documents were being verified.

Jammu | Updated: 18-12-2025
A man climbed a telecom tower on Wednesday, voicing his grievances against the relief department after being denied a shop in the Jagti Kashmiri Pandit township shop allotment process, sources reported.

The protester, who has been selling cosmetics and decorative items from his car for several years, felt unjustly excluded from the shop allocation, officials disclosed. He took his protest public by ascending the tall tower at the Jagti Mini Township verification centre.

Police promptly responded, persuading the man to descend with promises that his concerns would be addressed. This incident coincided with the document verification of shop allottees, overseen by the relief department's deputy commissioner, who assured swift action on the matter.

