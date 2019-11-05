VP calls for preserving ancient Indian music systems

Rich heritage of music defined India and brought people together cutting across religions and every note and cadence associated with ancient music systems must be preserved and propagated, Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu said on Tuesday. The country has a long and rich musical heritage starting with Samaveda and Natyasastra composed almost 2,000 years ago.

"The roots of Indian music can be traced to Vedic literature, Samaveda in particular," he said launching a monograph on 'Musical Excellence of Mridangam' here. Like every facet of the country, there was a fascinating diversity and incredible depth in Indian music.

"What defines India is this rich heritage of music and its unifying role in bringing people together cutting across religions, regions, castes and communities. Art unites hearts. Every note and cadence associated with our ancient music systems has to be preserved and propagated.", he said.

He said Indian Music has a treasure-house of songs that had been providing continuous nourishment to the mind,heart and soul. Naidu said he extended his support to the call of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for collectively harnessing the diversity of India's culture and classical music to realise the vision of 'Ek Bharat-Shreshtha Bharat'.

"I hope this monograph and research will be very well received and inspire many others..", he added..

