Sintercom India Limited Wins 'Make in India Award' at SME Business Excellence Awards 2019 by Dun & Bradstreet - RBL Bank

  • Pune
  • Updated: 21-11-2019 13:06 IST
  • Created: 21-11-2019 13:06 IST

Sintercom India Limited, one of the leading automotive sintered components manufacturer located in Pune, was honoured with the 'Make in India Award' at SME Business Excellence Awards 2019 organised by Dun & Bradstreet - RBL Bank. The Award recognizes Sintercom's commitment towards providing innovative solutions to its Customers. This award acknowledges Sintercom's efforts of developing various latest technologies locally in India. During the past twelve months, the company has developed cam to cam split gears - Zero Backlash Gears locally along with development of rotor sensors for the engine which are currently being imported by the customers. In addition to these various other components are at testing stage with its customers. Localization has helped to provide costs advantage to its customers.

About Sintercom India Limited (www.sintercom.co.in)

Sintercom India Limited is one of the leading automotive sintered components manufacturers located in Pune, India. The company specializes in manufacturing medium to high-density sintered components for automotive engine, powertrain and exhaust systems. The company also manufactures sensor components that cater to global markets. Sintercom's product portfolio includes drivetrain gears, engine sprockets, pulleys, crankshaft bearing journals, transmission gears and synchro hubs, as well as ABS rings and Sensor Hego bosses and flanges.

For media queries, contact:

Concept PR
Prisica Rodrigues
Tel: +91-8898557893
e-mail: prisica@conceptpr.com

