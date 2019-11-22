Want friendly and cordial relations between India, Bangladesh

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Friday said her country will always remember the role played by India during its Liberation War and she wants the friendly and coordial relations between both the countries to continue and flourish. "We will always remain grateful for the role played by India during our Liberation War. We will never forget it.

India gave shelter to more than one crore refugees from Bangladesh," Hasina said after a meeting with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. "We want to maintain this friendly and coordial bilateral relationship," she added..

