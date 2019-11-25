International Development News
Development News Edition

Festival to celebrate all things spoken -- story, poetry, music and theatre

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 25-11-2019 13:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-11-2019 13:41 IST
Festival to celebrate all things spoken -- story, poetry, music and theatre

From theatre to poetry, storytelling to the song, a new multi-arts festival will celebrate the magic of words and voices. In its first Delhi edition, Spoken Fest, organized by artists collective Kommune, will see participation by over 30 storytellers, songwriters, poets and performers from across the globe who will come together to share their art.

"What began as a dream is now a living reality. The soul of Spoken is a place in which spoken word artistes can call their own. "We are a celebration of all things spoken. We have already had a great response for the festival from our super fans and I am thrilled that Kommune has made this pioneering initiative these past two years to build a watering hole for the lovers of poetry, storytelling, and music. Stories are everywhere, and the best ones are at Spoken," said Roshan Abbas, festival director and founder of Kommune.

The two-day festival that opens on November 30 at The Hub in DLF Promenade here, has previously hosted two editions in Mumbai. The objective of the event, organizers said, was to make storytelling and performing art spaces in India more accessible, while embracing diversity, and encouraging the participation of artists from different kinds of linguistic groups, ethnicities, and cultures.

Some of the participating speakers include poet Akhil Katyal, actor, and TV presenter Gaurav Kapur, writer and lyricist Hussain Haidry, singer-songwriter Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, actor Amol Parashar, musician Ankur Tewari, rock band Parvaaz and actress and TV Host Kubbra Sait.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Pacific Ocean temperature swings violently in industrial age: Study

RCom lenders reject resignation of Anil Ambani, 4 others; ask them to extend cooperation in insolvency resolution process: Filing

Hong Kongers vote in record numbers as democracy camp seeks to send message

NTPC likely to issue green bonds to raise funds for THDCIL, NEEPCO acquisition

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

HAL, RGNAU join hands to grow HR pool in aviation, aerospace

The Hindustan Aeronautics Limited and Rajiv Gandhi National Aviation University RGNAU joined hands to promote cooperation between them to grow the pool of human resources in the aviation and aerospace industry of the country. As part of th...

Wound healing in mucous tissues may prevent AIDS: Study

Wound healing events in mucous tissues -- part of the bodys defense against germs -- during early infection by Simian Immunodeficiency Virus SIV guard some primate species against developing AIDS, a study has found. Aspects of this wound-he...

8 killed in DR Congo's Beni, residents burn town hall

Beni DR Congo, Nov 25 AFP Eight civilians died overnight in DR Congos volatile city of Beni in a fresh militant attack and angry residents partly burnt the town hall on Monday, an AFP reporter said. Army spokesman Colonel Mak Hazukai confir...

Punjab Police ASI killed in accident, wife severely injured

An assistant sub-inspector ASI of Punjab Police was killed and his wife severely injured when their motorcycle was hit by a private bus at the sugar mill crossing area here on Monday, police said. The deceased was identified as ASI Binder P...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019