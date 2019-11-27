Kamal Nath condoles cartoonist Sudhir Dhar's death

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Wednesday expressed grief over the death of noted cartoonist Sudhir Dhar. Describing Dhar as a social cartoonist, Nath said he created cartoons with a reformative viewpoint and they had intellectual dimensions.

His demise has caused an irreparable loss to the art of cartoon making, the chief minister said. Dhar, whose works graced several newspapers in a career spanning 58 years, passed away in New Delhi on Tuesday at the age of 87..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)