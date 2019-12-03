Maha: Three of family killed as truck hits scooter

A couple and their four-year-old daughter were killed when a truck hit their scooter in Maharashtra's Thane district on Tuesday morning, police said. The couple's minor son, who was also with them on the two-wheeler, received injuries and was undergoing treatment at a hospital, a police official said.

The mishap occurred at Vikas Naka in Dombivli township around 10 am when the speeding brick-laden truck knocked down the scooter, killing three persons, a police official said. The truck driver fled the spot after the mishap and efforts were on to nab him, he said.

The deceased were identified as Ganesh Chowdhari (32), his wife Urmila Chowdhari (25) and their daughter Hansika, he added..

