Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maha: Three of family killed as truck hits scooter

  • PTI
  • |
  • Thane
  • |
  • Updated: 03-12-2019 13:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-12-2019 13:23 IST
Maha: Three of family killed as truck hits scooter

A couple and their four-year-old daughter were killed when a truck hit their scooter in Maharashtra's Thane district on Tuesday morning, police said. The couple's minor son, who was also with them on the two-wheeler, received injuries and was undergoing treatment at a hospital, a police official said.

The mishap occurred at Vikas Naka in Dombivli township around 10 am when the speeding brick-laden truck knocked down the scooter, killing three persons, a police official said. The truck driver fled the spot after the mishap and efforts were on to nab him, he said.

The deceased were identified as Ganesh Chowdhari (32), his wife Urmila Chowdhari (25) and their daughter Hansika, he added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

HDFC Net Banking, Mobile Banking services down; bank responds to complaints

UPDATE 3-Witnesses set for U.S. House impeachment hearing on Trump

FEATURE-Stellar view? Space hotels race to offer tourists a room in the sky

ADB and World Bank inaugurate new joint office in Tonga

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Many make up products contain deadly superbugs: Study

The vast majority of in-use make-up products such as beauty blenders, mascara and lip gloss may be contaminated with potentially life-threatening superbugs, including E. coli and Staphylococci, according to a study. The study, published in ...

Famous internet cat with millions of followers Lil Bub dies in sleep

Lil Bub, the droopy-tongued and bulbous-eyed American cat whose unusual appearance melted hearts and earned her millions of followers on social media, has died aged eight, her owner has said. One of the internets most beloved feline celebri...

St Xavier's College sets up finance lab

To support advanced applied research in financial markets, St Xaviers College on Tuesday opened its state-of-the-art finance laboratory which will cater to students, research scholars and faculty members. Principal of St Xaviers College Do...

Joaquin Phoenix is PETA Person of the Year

Joker star Joaquin Phoenix has been named 2019 Person of the Year by People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals PETA. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Phoenix is vegan since the age of three and has been a longtime supporter of the ani...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019