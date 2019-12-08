Left Menu
No set formula in acting, says Tabu

  • Kolkata
  • Updated: 08-12-2019 18:00 IST
  • Created: 08-12-2019 18:00 IST
Actress Tabu has said once a film is released it goes beyond the hands of the cast, 'out of his or her system', and comes in the domain of the audience. To a question what is her take when a film bombs at the box office, the Padmashri awardee said, "However hard I try, I will never be able to understand why the audience doesn't like a particular film." "Once the film is released, you (actors) realise you are just not in control. It is out of your system. It is in the hands of audience," the 'Maachis' actress said at the INFOCOM meet on Saturday.

Participating in a discussion on 'Breaking Stereotypes', Tabu said to a question there cannot be a set formula to express oneself. The 48-year-old whose portrayals in 'Golmaal Again', 'Cheeni Kum', 'Fanaa' - films of different genres - had been equally praised, said, "Every filmmaker has his own way of telling a story, every producer has his own way of looking at things, in terms of making a film." To a question, Tabu said she had rejected many characters and scripts but she had done it for reasons.

When she is approached for a role, she thinks "These are the (other) characters in the film and this is my character. (Now I ask myself) do I want to do that role or not and decide." Tabu, who was appreciated for her roles in both 'Drishyam' and 'Andhadhun' in recent times, said in all these years every genre of films had come to her "with amazing characters, interesting characters and more importantly characters which are integral to the story." Every film is of equal importance to her as an actress, Tabu said and adds: "My journey to play a character would be the same whether I do a Tamil film, a Telugu film, any other film." Coming to the 2003 Bengali film and Satyajit Ray's 'Aryaner Din Ratri' sequel 'Abar Aranya' by Goutam Ghosh in which she had a pivotal role, Tabu said she did the film for the love of Bengali language. "I had a condition with Goutamda (Goutam Ghosh). I will do the film Goutamda but you have to allow me do my own dubbing. I was doing Abar Aranye for the love of the language," she recalled.

"It would have been an exercise in futility if I acted in a Bangla film and not speak in Bangla and not hear myself speak in Bangla. But I practised a lot and it took me days. Many thanks to Goutamda, who had the patience and allowed me to dub in Bangla," Tabu said..

