Jaipur theatres stop screening `Panipat'

Several theatres here stopped screening Ashutosh Gowariker's "Panipat" on Monday, amid criticism by Jat groups over the film's portrayal of Bharatpur's Maharaja Surajmal.

According to the management at some cinemas, the shows were cancelled followed instructions from the administration. The screenings will resume only after further orders, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)