AP fisherman goes missing at sea

  • Machilipatnam
  • Updated: 19-12-2019 23:23 IST
  • Created: 19-12-2019 22:52 IST
Representative image

A 54-year-old fisherman has reportedly gone missing off the coast of Machilipatnam in Andhra Pradesh, fisheries officials said on Thursday. He went missing when he was heading for the coast, they said.

Seven fishermen, belonging to Gilakaladindi, ventured into the sea on December 15, according to assistant director in the fisheries department K Ramankumar. Except for A Veera Raghavulu, everybody else made it back home, he said, adding that a search has been launched.

Raghavulu son has lodged a complaint of a missing person at the rural police station, the officials said.

