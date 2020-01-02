Left Menu
Development News Edition

Poland's Chopin contest ever popular in Asia

  • PTI
  • |
  • Warsaw
  • |
  • Updated: 02-01-2020 19:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-01-2020 19:42 IST
Poland's Chopin contest ever popular in Asia

Warsaw, Jan 2 (AFP) A record 500-plus young pianists, nearly half from Asia, applied to take part in the 2020 edition of Poland's prestigious Chopin competition, its organisers said Thursday. Winning the event, which began in 1927 and is held every five years in the Polish capital, is seen as a ticket to playing the greatest venues in the world. It is reserved for pianists between the ages of 16 and 30.

The 19th-century French-Polish romantic composer's music has long drawn pianists from Asian countries like China and Japan and this year's competition is no exception. More than 100 of the applicants for the 18th edition come from China, Hong Kong and Taiwan, the Warsaw-based Fryderyk Chopin Institute told AFP.

There were also strong representations from Japan, with more than 90 applicants, and Poland, with more than 60. Thirty-five of the individuals are South Korean, just like the winner of the last edition, Cho Seong-Jin.

Other countries notably represented include the United States, Canada, Russia, Italy and France. A committee will now select around a third of the candidates to participate in the April preliminaries, whose outcome will decide which 80 pianists perform in the October 2-21 competition.

The juried performances are open to the public and always sell out. Several members of this year's jury hail from Asia, including Vietnamese Montreal-resident Dang Thai Son, China's Sa Chen and Japanese-French pianist Akiko Ebi.

Over the years the competition has helped to launch the careers of pianists such as the Italian Maurizio Pollini and Argentine's Martha Argerich. Born in 1810 in Zelazowa Wola, near the Polish capital, Frederic Chopin fled his homeland just before the 1830 uprising against the occupying forces of Tsarist Russia.

The composer later lived in the Austrian capital Vienna before moving to Paris, where he died aged 39 after years of poor health. Described by 19th century German composer Robert Schumann as "cannons hidden among blossoms", Chopin's music remains a symbol of Poland's long struggle for freedom. (AFP) SCY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Poland hit by bird flu; Drugmakers from Pfizer to GSK to hike drug prices in U.S. and more

'This dinosaur replaced all its teeth every two months'

Kenya, Uganda partnering with UN to address transcend borders challenges

Redskins hire Rivera as head coach, Del Rio as DC

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Mexico vows to stand firm on granting asylum in Bolivia

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Thursday pledged to stick by his governments decision to give asylum to several people in Mexicos embassy in Bolivia, which has sparked a dispute with the interim administration in La Paz.Its...

Delhi factory fire: Firefighter succumbs to injuries

A fortnight before he would have turned 29, Amit Kumar Balyan died saving lives after a building collapse in Peeragarhi area in northwest Delhi on Thursday. Balyan had joined the Delhi Fire Service as a fire operator after successfully comp...

Future Group's 'Sabse Saste Din' sale to be live on Amazon too

Kishore Biyani-led Future Groups Sabse Saste Din sale starting from January 26 would go live on e-commerce major Amazons web store as well, according to sources. This would be the first time when Amazon would host Future Groups sale. Earlie...

Turkish lawmakers authorize sending troops to fight in Libya

Turkeys parliament has authorized sending troops to Libya to help the UN-supported government in Tripoli battle forces loyal to a rival government. Turkish lawmakers voted 325-184 at an emergency session on Thursday in favor of allowing a o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020