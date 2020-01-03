Remo D'Souza submits passport to Ghaziabad SSP in fraud case

Choreographer-turned-director Remo D'Souza submitted his passport to Ghaziabad's Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) in connection with an alleged fraud case.

"A complaint against Remo was filed in Sihani police station. The court had directed him to submit his passport. He came yesterday and duly completed the formalities. The probe will be conducted when the court passes further orders," Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sudhir Kumar Singh said.

The case pertains to a loan of Rs 5 crore taken by Remo from a person named Satyendra Tyagi on the pretext of making a film. He, allegedly, did not pay back the amount. (ANI)

