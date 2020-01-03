Left Menu
Development News Edition

Remo D'Souza submits passport to Ghaziabad SSP in fraud case

Choreographer-turned-director Remo D'Souza submitted his passport to Ghaziabad's Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) in connection with an alleged fraud case.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh)
  • |
  • Updated: 03-01-2020 12:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-01-2020 12:32 IST
Remo D'Souza submits passport to Ghaziabad SSP in fraud case
Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sudhir Kumar Singh speaking to media persons on Friday (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Choreographer-turned-director Remo D'Souza submitted his passport to Ghaziabad's Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) in connection with an alleged fraud case.

"A complaint against Remo was filed in Sihani police station. The court had directed him to submit his passport. He came yesterday and duly completed the formalities. The probe will be conducted when the court passes further orders," Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sudhir Kumar Singh said.

The case pertains to a loan of Rs 5 crore taken by Remo from a person named Satyendra Tyagi on the pretext of making a film. He, allegedly, did not pay back the amount. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Kenya, Uganda partnering with UN to address transcend borders challenges

UPDATE 1-Ghosn carried spare French passport while out on bail in Japan - NHK

UPDATE 2-NBA-Former Commissioner Stern dies at 77, made league 'truly global brand'

JNU Protest 2020: Fearing students’ disruption, JNU provides online facility for hostel fee submission

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

Videos

Latest News

Climate change and deforestation may eliminate Madagascar's rainforest habitat: Study

The combined effects of climate change and deforestation could decimate Madagascars eastern rainforest habitat by 2070, impacting thousands of plants, mammals, reptiles, and amphibians endemic to the island nation, according to a study. The...

Trump ordered killing of Soleimani to protect US personnel abroad: Pentagon

General Qasem Soleimani, the powerful commander of Irans Revolutionary Guards, was killed in a precision US air strike in Iraq ordered by President Donald Trump, the Pentagon announced on Friday, dramatically escalating tensions in the stra...

Opposition parties do not have enough knowledge of CAA: Ram

Asserting that the CitizenshipAmendment Act was not against any citizen of the country,senior BJP leader Ram Madhav on Friday said the oppositionparties protesting the legislation do not have enoughknowledge of the subjectAlleging that the ...

UPDATE 1-UK house price growth tops 1% for first time in a year -Nationwide

British house prices rose in annual terms by more than 1 for the first time in 12 months in December, but uncertainty about Brexit is likely to weigh on the market again in 2020, mortgage lender Nationwide said on Friday.House prices increa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020