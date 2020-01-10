Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Know Your Army Mela' to be held in Goa on Jan 13-14

On the occasion of 72nd Army Day, a two-day 'Know your Army Mela 2020' event will be held at Campal Ground here.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Panaji (Goa)
  • |
  • Updated: 10-01-2020 16:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-01-2020 16:23 IST
'Know Your Army Mela' to be held in Goa on Jan 13-14
Indian Army's logo (Representative image). Image Credit: ANI

On the occasion of 72nd Army Day, a two-day 'Know your Army Mela 2020' event will be held at Campal Ground here. Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant will be the chief guest of the event, which will be held on January 13 and 14.

"During the event, activities like Army dog show, military and pipe band display, cultural Programme including Malkhamb and display of military equipment will be showcased for the public," a release said. It added, "A mini obstacle course and selfie corner will also be set up for school children at the venue."

The event will be open for the public and spectators on a first come first serve basis on both days. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Cash instead of rice as per Centre's directions, says Bedi

Fact check: Did Manmohan Singh face black flag protests in JNU in 2005?

Hong Kong workers flock to labour unions as new protest tactic

The Last Kingdom Season 4: Adrian Bouchet teases release time, Alexander Dreymon on Instagram

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Deadline is now for N.Irish parties to accept deal to restore government, says UK

Parties in Northern Ireland should come together and accept a balanced deal to restore devolved government to the province, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday, warning that the deadline was now.Both the British and ...

In JNU's Periyar hostel, specific rooms were targeted: Delhi Police.

In JNUs Periyar hostel, specific rooms were targeted Delhi Police....

Congo plans to invest 100bn FCFA to promote cultivation, industrialization of bamboo

The National Development Fund of Congos Chief Executive Officer, Huo Kouyin has expressed interest to pump out fund of around 100 billion FCFA to promote cultivation and industrialization of bamboo. The plan is intended to make this sector ...

'Cabinet approved disinvestment of stake in NINL, not NMDC'

NMDC Chairman and Managing Director N Brijendra Kumar on Friday said that the Union Cabinet has approved disinvestment of stake of six public sector units PSUs in Neelachal Ispat Nigam Ltd, and not that of NMDC. Neelachal Ispat Nigam Ltd NI...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020