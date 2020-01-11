Left Menu
Happy that my contribution has been acknowledged, says acid attack survivor Lakshmi Agarwal's lawyer

Aparna Bhat, the lawyer who represented acid attack survivor, Lakshmi Agarwal in her legal battle, on Saturday expressed happiness over Delhi High Court's decision to restrain the release of film 'Chhapaak' without giving credit to Bhat.

Happy that my contribution has been acknowledged, says acid attack survivor Lakshmi Agarwal's lawyer
Aparna Bhat, the lawyer who represented acid attack survivor, Lakshmi Agarwal, speaking to reporters on Saturday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Aparna Bhat, the lawyer who represented acid attack survivor, Lakshmi Agarwal in her legal battle, on Saturday expressed happiness over Delhi High Court's decision to restrain the release of film 'Chhapaak' without giving credit to Bhat. "They were putting up such a fight for something as simple as this, they engaged multiple law firms, and they were fighting for something that has caused them nothing. And the fact that they have acknowledged that I have contributed, I am very happy about it," Aparna Bhatt said.

"It is very ironic, I should be spending my time fighting for somebody else, it is a waste of time," Bhatt added. The restraint will be effective from January 15 in multiplexes and live streaming and for others from January 17.

The court directed filmmaker Meghna Gulzar to give due credit to lawyer Aparna Bhat who fought the criminal case for the acid survivor on whose life the movie is based. It passed the order on a petition filed by Fox Studio challenging a trial court order which had directed the filmmakers to give credit to Bhat.

Delhi's Patiala House Court had earlier this week passed an order granting an ex-parte interim mandatory injunction directed that the filmmaker has to carry a line "Aparna Bhat continues to fight cases of sexual and physical violence against women" during the screening of the film. Fox Studios then requested the Delhi High Court to set aside the trial court order.

The petitioner submitted that if the order passed in a suit filed just one day before the release of the film, is not vacated, varied or modified, then the petitioner will suffer grave injustice and irreparable harm and injury. The movie, which hit the cinemas January 10, is based on Laxmi's life. In 2005, at the age of 15, she was allegedly attacked by a spurned lover.

Laxmi had to undergo several surgeries. Later, she started helping other acid attack survivors and promoted campaigns to stop such gruesome attacks. (ANI)

