Maha Cabinet agrees to make 'Tanhaji' tax-free: Thorat

Maharashtra Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat on Wednesday informed everybody in the state Cabinet agreed to make Ajay Devgn-starrer 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' tax-free in the state. "In today's cabinet meeting, everyone has agreed to make 'Tanhaji' film tax-free in the state. Chief Minister to make an announcement soon," Thorat tweeted.

General Secretary in the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC), Sachin Sawant had earlier written to Thorat for the movie to be declared tax-free in the state. Set in the 17th century, the film is a biographical period drama based on the life of Tanaji Malusare, the unsung warrior who fought alongside Chatrapati Shivaji against the Mughals.

It shows Ajay Devgn essaying the role of Maratha warrior Tanaji Malusare fighting for the principles 'Bhagwa' (saffron) flag and 'Swaraj' (home-rule) and 'Satya' (truth). Kajol essays the role of the wife of Tanhaji, Savitribai Malusare. (ANI)

