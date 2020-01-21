Mass marriage of 125 couples held in West Bengal

The West Bengal police on Tuesday conducted a mass marriage of 125 couples from various tea gardens of Alipurduar district, a senior officer said. "The mass marriage was organized at Kalchini police station as part of our outreach program," district Superintendent of Police Nagendra Nath Tripathi said.

Kalchini Block Development Officer Bhushan Sherpa said that the couples will be provided Rs 25,000 each under the state government's 'Rupashree' scheme. District Magistrate Surendra Kumar Meena and additional SP Kuntal Banerjee were present on the occasion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.