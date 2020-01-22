Groom's dad and bride's mom elope; family marriage called off

Old longing for each other seems to have prevailed over societal norms for Gujarat residents Himmat Patel and Shobhna Raval when they apparently decided to rekindle their young love and 'eloped', shattering the marriage plans of their respective son and daughter. While Patel is a resident of Katargam area of Surat, Raval hails from Vejalpore in Navsari district.

Patel (43) and Raval (42) have been "missing" since January 10 and a police complaint has been lodged to trace them, a family relative has said. The relative claimed that both Patel and Raval knew each other since their childhood.

Both of them used to live in the same society in Katargam earlier before Raval shifted to Navsari after her marriage. "Since they knew each other, it is possible that they might have decided to rekindle their old love and eventually eloped together. They came into contact once again after Patel sought the hand of Raval's daughter for his son. When both the families were busy in the preparations for the marriage, which was scheduled for the second week of February, both of them eloped on January 10," he claimed.

Raval's husband said the family was put in an embarrassing situation due to her act. "The wedding, which was supposed to be held in the second week of February, has been called off now," he said.

Both the families have informed local police stations about the disappearance. "Since Navsari police are also investigating the case, we are also kept in the loop. Both of them are yet to be traced," said police inspector, Katargam, BD Gohil.

Gohil said the investigation revealed that the duo had visited Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday. "We are trying to talk to them," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

