Foreign authors to attend KLF at IKBF

Writers from Russia, Spain, Argentina, Latin America, Australia and Bangladesh will attend the three-day Kolkata Literature Festival (KLF) as part of the International Kolkata Book Fair (IKBF), organisers Publishers and Booksellers Guild said on Monday. KLF director Sujata Sen said veteran actor Soumitra Chatterjee will deliver the key note address at the KLF inauguration.

The seventh KLF will be held from February 6 at the IKBF ground. Sen told newsmen that veteran actor Soumitra Chatterjee will speak on the contribution of little magazines in the growth of Bengali literature on the inaugural day of the KLF.

There will also be a discussion on the life and works of polymath and social reformer Iswarchandra Vidyasagar on his 200th birth anniversary. A special tribute will be paid to writer Nabaneeta Dev Sen, who passed away in November, 2019. The IKBF will be held from January 28 to Feburary 9.

"One distinct feature of the literary meet will be that the large crowd visiting the book fair will be able to attend the sessions and ask questions to the guest speakers," Publisher and Book Sellers Guild president Tridib Chatterjee said..

