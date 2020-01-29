Left Menu
Committed to ministry's role in nation-building, says new Foreign Secretary Shringla

New Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla, who is set to assume office on Wednesday said that he is looking forward to work under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 29-01-2020 10:43 IST
  • Created: 29-01-2020 10:43 IST
Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla talking to media persons in New Delhi on Wednesday (photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

New Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla, who is set to assume office on Wednesday said that he is looking forward to work under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. "I am as committed to the ministry's role in nation-building as I was 36 years ago when I entered these portals as a young professional. I look forward to work under the guidance of the Prime Minister and External Affairs Minister," said Shringla.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Shringla was appointed for the post last month after replacing Vijay Gokhale who has completed two years in office on Tuesday. Ahead of her visit to New Delhi earlier this month, US envoy Alice Wells, the Acting Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia, described Shringla as the "captain of India-US relationship."

Wells also said that Shringla would play an important part in the India-US relations to achieve its potential. Before returning to India, Shringla also called on President Donald Trump at the Oval Office in White House and thanked him for his steadfast support for strengthening the India-US strategic partnership (ANI)

