Left Menu
Development News Edition

Prince Harry loses complaint against Mail on Sunday

  • PTI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 31-01-2020 00:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-01-2020 00:51 IST
Prince Harry loses complaint against Mail on Sunday

London, Jan 30 (AFP) Britain's Prince Harry on Thursday lost a complaint against tabloid newspaper the Mail on Sunday about a story criticising wildlife photographs he posted on Instagram. The prince alleged the newspaper had run the inaccurate headline "Drugged and tethered... what Harry didn't tell you about those awe-inspiring wildlife photos" in an article about pictures he had posted online of himself and an elephant.

The weekly reported that another picture showed the animal was tethered with a rope. Harry complained that the paper had made it seem he had deliberately cropped out the rope, and that he had posted the full picture in 2016.

He also said the website of the conservation organisation explained how it tranquilised and tethered the animals. But the Independent Press Standards Organisation (IPSO) watchdog rejected the complaint.

"The complainant (Harry) said the article was inaccurate as it reported that... he had intentionally misled the public to give the impression that he was a superior wildlife photographer who had captured the images in dangerous circumstances," said IPSO. "The Committee did not consider that it was significantly misleading to report that the photographs posted on the complainant's Instagram account did not quite tell the full story and that the complainant had not explained the circumstances in which the photographs had been taken," it added in a ruling.

The prince, 35, has launched multiple complaints against newspapers recently, ramping up hostilities with the media that he blames for his mother Diana, princess of Wales' death and for unfair reporting on his wife Meghan. The couple stunned the country earlier this month when they announced they were stepping back from frontline royal duties to spend more time living in North America. (AFP) CPS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus toll mounts to 170 in China

India-Bangladesh joint exercise SAMPRITI-IX to be conducted from 3 Feb

IOC Q3 net profit at Rs 2,688.54 cr

Equity indices fall mirroring global stocks, Yes Bank top loser

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Trinidad bans travelers from China to prevent coronavirus

Trinidad and Tobago have imposed 14-day restrictions on travelers from China to prevent the spread of a new strain of coronavirus on the Caribbean island nation, Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh said on Thursday. The newly identified Chi...

WRAPUP 14-WHO declares global emergency as China virus death toll reaches 170

The World Health Organization WHO said on Thursday it was declaring the coronavirus outbreak that has killed 170 people in China a global emergency, as cases spread to at least 18 countries.The vast majority of the more than 7,800 cases det...

UPDATE 3-Amazon holiday sales jump as one-day shipping quadruples, stock up 13%

Amazon.com Inc on Thursday posted holiday quarter results well above expectations as the expansion of its one-day shipping program came under budget and membership in its Prime loyalty club notched a 50 rise in two years. Shares soared 13 i...

UPDATE 1-Amgen 2020 outlook falls short of Street estimates, shares down 3%

Amgen Inc on Thursday forecast 2020 earnings well short of current Wall Street estimates, sending shares of the largest U.S. biotechnology company down 3. For the full year, the company forecast earnings of 14.85 to 15.60 per share on reven...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020