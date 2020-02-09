Election held for West Bengal Motion Picture Artists Forum

Actors of film and TV serials voted on Sunday to elect new office-bearers of West Bengal Motion Picture Artists Forum. A spokesman of the forum told reporters of the 2,500 members, around 1930 votes were cast for eight posts of working president, vice-president, general secretary, joint secretary, assistant secretary on Sunday.

There were also elections for a five-member executive committee for which nine contestants were in the fray. The result of the elections would be announced on Monday.

While actors Bharat Kaul, Anjana Basu, Shankar Chakraborty are vying for the post of working president, Jeet, Paran Bandyopadhyay, Soham, Sudeshna Roy are contenders for the post of vice president. Arindam Ganguly and Rahul Chakraborty are contesting for the post of general secretary, Shantilal Mukhopadhyay, Jack Saptarshi Roy are vying for the post of joint secretary and Rana Mitra, Debdut Ghosh, Manali Dey and Rupa Bhattacharya for the post of assistant secretary.

June Malia, Kusal Chakraborty, Kaushik Chakraborty, Anindyapulak Bandyopadhyay, Sonali Choudhury, Lama Halder were among the nine contenders for the five-member executive committee. Several actors of the Bengali entertainment industry - Rishi Kaushik, Parno Mitra, Kanchana Moitra, Rupanjana Mitra, Biswajit Ganguly, Deb Ranjan Nag, Arindam Halder, Moumita Gupta, Anindya Banerjee, Sourav Chakravorty, Rupa Bhattacharya, Anjana Basu and Kaushik Chakraborty had joined BJP after the saffron party won 18 Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal last year.

The Trinamool Congress has celebrity MPs like Mimi Chakraborty, Nusrat Jahan and Dev and actors like June Malia, Indrani Halder, Rudranil Ghosh and director-actor Arindam Sil in its fold. Veteran actor Soumitra Chatterjee has been re-elected un-contested for the post of president.

Casting his vote, Bengali superstar Prosenjit Chatterjee said "we are hopeful that whoever will be elected will work for the welfare of the industry and artists. We are a family." The voting done by secret ballot has generated unprecedented enthusiasm among the artists and the results will be out by Monday morning.

