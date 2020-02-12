Left Menu
NIA issues arrest warrants against two terrorists in Punjab drone arms drop case

The NIA Special Court, Mohali, has issued non-bailable arrest warrants against two foreign-based accused in Punjab Drone Case, involving the dropping of arms and ammunition at Chohla Sahib.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Mohali (Punjab)
  • |
  • Updated: 12-02-2020 14:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-02-2020 14:00 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The NIA Special Court, Mohali, has issued non-bailable arrest warrants against two foreign-based accused in Punjab Drone Case, involving the dropping of arms and ammunition at Chohla Sahib. The accused -- Ranjeet Singh Neeta and Gurmeet Singh are presently residing in Pakistan and Germany, respectively.

While Neeta is a chief of Pakistan based Khalistan Zindabad Force (KZF), a proscribed terrorist organisation, Singh is a key operative of KZF based in Hamburg, Germany. The case registered in September 2019 pertains to dropping of arms, ammunition, explosives, communication devices and fake Indian currency notes (FICN) into the Indian territory by unmanned aerial vehicles (drones) originating from Pakistan.

Nine accused persons have been arrested in this case so far. The investigation disclosed that they also recruited individuals from Punjab for carrying out terror activities. (ANI)

